Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Thursday (November 21, 2024) amid sharp fall in Adani group stocks and unabated foreign fund outflows.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weak trends from Asian peers also drove the markets lower during the initial trade. The BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled 468.17 points to 77,110.21 in early trade. The NSE Nifty declined 179.75 points to 23,338.75.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Adani Ports tumbled 10% as billionaire Gautam Adani has been charged by U.S. prosecutors over his role in an alleged years-long scheme to pay $250 million bribe to Indian officials in exchange for favourable terms for solar power contracts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other Adani group stocks, including Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy and Adani Energy Solutions, also fell sharply in the early trade.

State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, NTPC and Tata Motors were also among the laggards. Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services and Tech Mahindra were the gainers.

Also read: U.S. charges Gautam Adani with defrauding investors, hiding plan to bribe Indian officials

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,411.73 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Asian markets, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong traded lower while Seoul quoted higher.

The U.S. markets ended mostly in the positive territory.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.25% to $72.99 a barrel. The Indian stock markets were closed on Wednesday due to assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Snapping its four days of decline, the BSE benchmark Sensex had climbed 239.37 points or 0.31% to settle at 77,578.38 on Tuesday. The Nifty also bounced back on Tuesday after falling in the past seven trading days. It went up by 64.70 points or 0.28% to settle at 23,518.50.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.