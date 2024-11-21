 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sensex, Nifty tumble in early trade; Adani group stocks crack

Weak trends from Asian peers also drove the markets lower during the initial trade. The BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled 468.17 points to 77,110.21 in early trade. The NSE Nifty declined 179.75 points to 23,338.75.

Updated - November 21, 2024 12:35 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani. File

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Thursday (November 21, 2024) amid sharp fall in Adani group stocks and unabated foreign fund outflows.

Weak trends from Asian peers also drove the markets lower during the initial trade. The BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled 468.17 points to 77,110.21 in early trade. The NSE Nifty declined 179.75 points to 23,338.75.

Adani stocks crash on U.S. action on alleged bribery and fraud

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Adani Ports tumbled 10% as billionaire Gautam Adani has been charged by U.S. prosecutors over his role in an alleged years-long scheme to pay $250 million bribe to Indian officials in exchange for favourable terms for solar power contracts.

Other Adani group stocks, including Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy and Adani Energy Solutions, also fell sharply in the early trade.

State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, NTPC and Tata Motors were also among the laggards. Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services and Tech Mahindra were the gainers.

Also read: U.S. charges Gautam Adani with defrauding investors, hiding plan to bribe Indian officials

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,411.73 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong traded lower while Seoul quoted higher.

The U.S. markets ended mostly in the positive territory.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.25% to $72.99 a barrel. The Indian stock markets were closed on Wednesday due to assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Snapping its four days of decline, the BSE benchmark Sensex had climbed 239.37 points or 0.31% to settle at 77,578.38 on Tuesday. The Nifty also bounced back on Tuesday after falling in the past seven trading days. It went up by 64.70 points or 0.28% to settle at 23,518.50.

Published - November 21, 2024 11:57 am IST

Related Topics

financial markets / business (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.