Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled on Thursday (November 21, 2024) amid a sharp fall in Adani group stocks after billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani was charged in the U.S. for alleged bribery and fraud.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides, unabated foreign fund outflows and weak trends in Asian and European peers also dragged benchmark indices lower.

The BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 422.59 points or 0.54% to settle at 77,155.79. During the day, it lost 775.65 points or 0.99% to 76,802.73.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NSE Nifty slumped 168.60 points or 0.72% to 23,349.90.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Adani Ports tumbled over 13% after Gautam Adani was charged by U.S. prosecutors over his role in an alleged years-long scheme to pay $250 million bribe to Indian officials in exchange for favourable terms for solar power contracts.

All other Adani group stocks, including Adani Enterprises, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Ports and Adani Green Energy, fell sharply by up to nearly 23%.

ADVERTISEMENT

State Bank of India, NTPC, ITC, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were also among the major laggards.

In contrast, Power Grid, UltraTech Cement, HCL Technologies and Axis Bank were among the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹3,411.73 crore on Tuesday (November 19, 2024), according to exchange data.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian stock markets were closed on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) due to assembly elections in Maharashtra.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong settled lower, while Shanghai ended higher.

European markets were trading in the negative territory. The U.S. markets ended mostly in the positive zone.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.13% to $73.71 a barrel.

Snapping its four days of decline, the BSE benchmark Sensex had climbed 239.37 points or 0.31% to settle at 77,578.38 on Tuesday (November 19, 2024). The Nifty also bounced back on Tuesday after falling in the past seven trading days. It rose 64.70 points or 0.28% to settle at 23,518.50.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.