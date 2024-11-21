 />
Sensex, Nifty tumble amid broad-based selloff; Adani group stocks nosedive

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Adani Ports tumbled over 13% after Gautam Adani was charged by U.S. prosecutors over his role in an alleged years-long scheme to pay $250 million bribe to Indian officials

Updated - November 21, 2024 04:33 pm IST - Mumbai

A vendor walks past by a poster of bear and bull in south Mumbai. File

A vendor walks past by a poster of bear and bull in south Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled on Thursday (November 21, 2024) amid a sharp fall in Adani group stocks after billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani was charged in the U.S. for alleged bribery and fraud.

Besides, unabated foreign fund outflows and weak trends in Asian and European peers also dragged benchmark indices lower.

The BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 422.59 points or 0.54% to settle at 77,155.79. During the day, it lost 775.65 points or 0.99% to 76,802.73.

Tracking Adani Stocks: Adani Group shares plunge after U.S. bribery indictments

The NSE Nifty slumped 168.60 points or 0.72% to 23,349.90.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Adani Ports tumbled over 13% after Gautam Adani was charged by U.S. prosecutors over his role in an alleged years-long scheme to pay $250 million bribe to Indian officials in exchange for favourable terms for solar power contracts.

All other Adani group stocks, including Adani Enterprises, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Ports and Adani Green Energy, fell sharply by up to nearly 23%.

State Bank of India, NTPC, ITC, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were also among the major laggards.

In contrast, Power Grid, UltraTech Cement, HCL Technologies and Axis Bank were among the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹3,411.73 crore on Tuesday (November 19, 2024), according to exchange data.

The Indian stock markets were closed on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) due to assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Rupee falls 8 paise to hit all-time low of 84.50 against US dollar

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong settled lower, while Shanghai ended higher.

European markets were trading in the negative territory. The U.S. markets ended mostly in the positive zone.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.13% to $73.71 a barrel.

Snapping its four days of decline, the BSE benchmark Sensex had climbed 239.37 points or 0.31% to settle at 77,578.38 on Tuesday (November 19, 2024). The Nifty also bounced back on Tuesday after falling in the past seven trading days. It rose 64.70 points or 0.28% to settle at 23,518.50.

Published - November 21, 2024 04:32 pm IST

