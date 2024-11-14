 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sensex, Nifty trade firm in early trade

Sensex climbed to 77,945.45 and Nifty went up to 23,645.30

Published - November 14, 2024 10:57 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.

A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Benchmark equity indices bounced back in early trade on Thursday (November 14, 2024) after facing heavy correction in the last two trading days, amid massive buying by domestic institutional investors and a rally in frontline stocks HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries.

The BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 254.5 points to 77,945.45 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 86.25 points to 23,645.30.

The BSE benchmark had tanked 1,805.2 points or 2.27% in the past two days.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, HCL Technologies, HDFC Bank, NTPC, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra and Axis Bank were the major gainers.

UltraTech Cement, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti and Larsen & Toubro were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹2,502.58 crore on Wednesday (November 13, 2024), while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought shares worth ₹6,145.24 crore, according to exchange data.

"During a correction phase in the market, like the present one, there will always be counter moves, which will facilitate a bounce back. The huge liquidity at the disposal of the DIIs can trigger this bounce back. But such a bounce back is unlikely to sustain since the fundamental factors are unfavourable.

"The Trump factor has triggered many profound changes in markets already. The dollar index is strong and rising and is currently at 106.61. The US 10-year bond yield is at 4.48%. These two are strong headwinds for equity markets in emerging economies like India," V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said.

The positive factor is the huge liquidity at the disposal of the DIIs and the sustained flows into these funds, he said.

"Domestically, the worry is the disappointing Q2 results and the consensus earnings downgrade," Mr. Vijayakumar added.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo were trading higher while Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower.

The U.S. markets ended on a mixed note on Wednesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.36% to $72.02 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 984.23 points or 1.25% to settle at 77,690.95 on Wednesday. Registering its fifth day of decline, the Nifty tumbled 324.40 points or 1.36% to 23,559.05.

Published - November 14, 2024 10:57 am IST

Related Topics

stocks / stock broking / stock activity

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.