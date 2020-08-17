Sensex, Nifty tick higher in opening trade

Market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty logged gains in opening deals on Monday, led by buying in power, capital goods and financial stocks.
The BSE Sensex gained 171.99 points or 0.45% to 38,049.33 in opening trade, while the NSE Nifty rose 52.05 points or 0.47% to 11,230.45.
On the Sensex chart, NTPC, Tata Steel, L&T, Titan and Kotak Bank were among the major gainers — rising as much as 3%.
On Friday, the 30-share Sensex had fallen 433.15 points or 1.13% to close at 37,877.34; while the 50-share Nifty had tumbled 122.05 points or 1.08% to end at 11,178.40.
Meanwhile, international crude oil benchmark Brent was trading 0.40% higher at USD 45.13 per barrel.
Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors had purchased Indian equities worth ₹46.39 crore on Friday.
Asian bourses were trading mixed as investors moved cautiously in view of U.S.-China tensions and Japan’s economy witnessing its worst ever contraction at 27.8% in the April-June quarter.
Analysts said Indian equities this week will watch out for fresh triggers amid surging coronavirus cases in the country and also take cues from global developments and corporate earnings.
