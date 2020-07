Sensex, Nifty tick higher in opening trade

Stock broker react as they watch the stock prices on a computer screen, at BSE building in Mumbai | File | Photo Credit: PTI

20 July 2020 10:18 IST

Other Asian markets, barring Shanghai, were trading mostly lower

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty started on a positive note on Monday, driven by gains in financial and IT shares.

The BSE Sensex jumped 238.75 points or 0.64% to trade at 37,258.89; and the NSE Nifty rose 79.15 points or 0.73% to 10,980.85 in opening deals. Financial and IT stocks primarily drove the rally on indices in early trade. On the Sensex, the prominent gainers were HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, Infosys and Axis Bank.

On Friday, the BSE Sensex had ended 548 points or 1.5% higher at 37,020 and the NSE Nifty had gained 162 points or 1.5% to close at 10,902. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) had bought equities worth ₹697.08 crore on a net basis on Friday, exchange data showed.

Meanwhile, other Asian markets, barring Shanghai, were trading mostly lower. Experts said that global markets will remain cautious amid spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases world over.

Oil prices dipped on Monday, weighed down by rising coronavirus infections that could derail a recovery in fuel demand. Brent crude was down 0.56%, at $42.88 a barrel.