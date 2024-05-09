ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex, Nifty tank on heavy foreign fund outflows

Published - May 09, 2024 04:26 pm IST - Mumbai

From the Sensex basket, Larsen & Toubro tanked over 5% after March quarter earnings.

PTI

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled about 1.5% on May 09 amid heavy foreign fund outflows and selling in HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Reliance Industries.

Declining for the third day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 1,062.22 points or 1.45% to settle at 72,404.17. During the day, it tanked 1,132.21 points or 1.54% to 72,334.18.

The NSE Nifty dived 345 points or 1.55% to 21,957.50. During the day, it tumbled 370.1 points or 1.65% to 21,932.40.

Asian Paints, JSW Steel, ITC, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Power Grid were among the laggards.

In contrast, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India, Infosys and HCL Tech were the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹6,669.10 crore on May 08, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled with gains, while Seoul and Tokyo ended lower.

European markets were trading on a mixed note.

Wall Street closed mixed in overnight trade on Wednesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.48% to $83.89 a barrel.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 45.46 points or 0.06% to settle at 73,466.39 on May 08. The NSE Nifty remained unchanged at 22,302.50.

