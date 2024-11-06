ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex, Nifty surge over 1% on heavy buying in IT stocks as Donald Trump wins U.S. polls

Updated - November 06, 2024 05:40 pm IST - Mumbai

Stock markets surge over 1% as Sensex gains 901 points on Trump’s U.S. election win, boosting IT and pharma shares

PTI

A vendor walks past by a poster of bear and bull in south Mumbai. File

Stock markets rallied more than 1% on Wednesday (November 6, 2024) with benchmark Sensex soaring 901 points on heavy buying in IT and pharma shares as Donald Trump wins the U.S. presidential elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Extending its gains to the second day, the BSE Sensex jumped 901.50 points or 1.13% to settle at 80,378.13. During the day, it soared 1,093.1 points or 1.37% to 80,569.73.

The NSE Nifty soared 270.75 points or 1.12% to close at 24,484.05.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys jumped over 4% each. HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti and Reliance Industries were also among big gainers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Titan, IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank were the laggards.

“Global markets experienced a relief rally following the U.S. election results, reducing political uncertainty with Trump securing a strong mandate. This has led to strong risk-on sentiments, driven by expectations of tax cuts and increased government spending,” Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The domestic buying was broad-based, with IT leading the charge in anticipation of a rebound in IT spending in the U.S.

“BFSI spending in the U.S. has improved as per the IT Q2 result which is positive for Indian players,” Mr. Nair added.

In Asian markets, Tokyo settled higher while Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

ADVERTISEMENT

European markets were quoting in the green. Wall Street ended sharply higher on Tuesday (Nov. 5).

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 2% to $74.02 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,569.41 crore on Tuesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought ₹3,030.96 crore worth of shares, according to exchange data.

Bouncing back from Monday’s (Nov. 4’s) sharp fall, the BSE benchmark jumped 694.39 points or 0.88% to settle at 79,476.63 on Tuesday (Nov. 5). The Nifty climbed 217.95 points or 0.91% to 24,213.30.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US