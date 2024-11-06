 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sensex, Nifty surge over 1% on heavy buying in IT stocks as Donald Trump wins U.S. polls

Stock markets surge over 1% as Sensex gains 901 points on Trump’s U.S. election win, boosting IT and pharma shares

Published - November 06, 2024 04:53 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
A vendor walks past by a poster of bear and bull in south Mumbai. File

A vendor walks past by a poster of bear and bull in south Mumbai. File

Stock markets rallied more than 1% on Wednesday (November 6, 2024) with benchmark Sensex soaring 901 points on heavy buying in IT and pharma shares as Donald Trump wins the U.S. presidential elections.

Extending its gains to the second day, the BSE Sensex jumped 901.50 points or 1.13% to settle at 80,378.13. During the day, it soared 1,093.1 points or 1.37% to 80,569.73.

The NSE Nifty soared 270.75 points or 1.12% to close at 24,484.05.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys jumped over 4% each. HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti and Reliance Industries were also among big gainers.

Titan, IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank were the laggards.

“Global markets experienced a relief rally following the U.S. election results, reducing political uncertainty with Trump securing a strong mandate. This has led to strong risk-on sentiments, driven by expectations of tax cuts and increased government spending,” Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services said.

The domestic buying was broad-based, with IT leading the charge in anticipation of a rebound in IT spending in the U.S.

“BFSI spending in the U.S. has improved as per the IT Q2 result which is positive for Indian players,” Mr. Nair added.

In Asian markets, Tokyo settled higher while Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

European markets were quoting in the green. Wall Street ended sharply higher on Tuesday (Nov. 5).

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 2% to $74.02 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,569.41 crore on Tuesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought ₹3,030.96 crore worth of shares, according to exchange data.

Bouncing back from Monday’s (Nov. 4’s) sharp fall, the BSE benchmark jumped 694.39 points or 0.88% to settle at 79,476.63 on Tuesday (Nov. 5). The Nifty climbed 217.95 points or 0.91% to 24,213.30.

Published - November 06, 2024 04:53 pm IST

Related Topics

economy, business and finance

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.