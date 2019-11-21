Markets

Sensex, Nifty start on a cautious note amid weak global cues

more-in

Top losers in the Sensex pack included Bharti Airtel which fell up to 1.51%, Axis Bank 1.12%, Yes Bank 0.68%, RIL 0.56% and M&M 0.43%.

Domestic equity benchmarks opened on a tepid note on Thursday as fresh concerns over the U.S.-China trade deal kept global investors on edge.

After opening slightly higher, the 30-share index turned negative to trade 41.31 points, or 0.10%, lower at 40,610.33. Similarly, the broader Nifty slipped 17.75 points, or 0.15%, to 11,981.35.

Top losers in the Sensex pack included Bharti Airtel which fell up to 1.51%, Axis Bank 1.12%, Yes Bank 0.68%, RIL 0.56% and M&M 0.43%.

On the other hand, L&T rose up to 2.21%, IndusInd Bank 1.54%, HCL Tech 1.22% and SBI 1.20%.

On Wednesday, the Sensex ended 181.94 points, or 0.45%, higher at 40,651.64, while the Nifty closed a tad below the crucial 12,000-mark, advancing 59 points, or 0.49%, to end at 11,999.10.

Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth ₹566.52 crore in the capital market in the previous session, while domestic institutional investors purchased equities worth ₹183.41 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading in the red as reports of a delay in the U.S.-China trade deal dampened global investor sentiment.

Stocks on Wall Street ended on a negative note on Wednesday.

On the currency front, the rupee depreciated 2 paise (intra-day) against the U.S. dollar to trade at 71.83 in early session.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.29% to USD 62.22 per barrel.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Markets
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 21, 2019 2:50:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/sensex-nifty-start-on-a-cautious-note-amid-weak-global-cues/article30034848.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY