Sensex, Nifty soar to lifetime highs

Mumbai

09 November 2020 17:47 IST

After touching its lifetime intra-day peak of 42,645.33, the 30-share BSE index ended 704.37 points or 1.68 % higher at 42,597.43 — its record closing high.

Equity benchmark Sensex surged 704 points to end at its all-time high on Monday amid a rally in global markets following Joe Biden’s victory in the U.S. presidential election.

The broader NSE Nifty too scaled a fresh intra-day peak of 12,474.05. It ended at a lifetime high of 12,461.05, up 197.50 points or 1.61 %.

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging around 5 %, followed by Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, PowerGrid, Tata Steel and HDFC Bank.

On the other hand, Maruti and ITC were among the laggards.

Indian markets opened on a positive note tracking positive Asian market peers as investors globally reacted to U.S. presidential election results, said Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi.

Most market participants are hoping that the Joe Biden regime would spell good news for Indian companies, especially IT, and domestic financial markets.

During the afternoon session, markets continued to trade in high spirits on sustained strong global cues and foreign capital inflows into the domestic market.

“Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have put in a net ₹ 8,381 crore into Indian markets in first five trading sessions of November, with participants growing more confident in view of resumption of business activities and better than expected quarterly numbers, among others,” Solanki said.

FPIs purchased shares worth a net ₹ 4,869.87 crore on Friday, according to provisional exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended up to 2.12 % higher.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading with nearly 2 % gains in early deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 2.26 % higher at USD 40.34 per barrel.