Sensex, Nifty snap two-day fall as bank, auto shares shine

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 257.43 points

PTI Mumbai
August 23, 2022 16:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Tata Steel, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma and IndusInd Bank advanced. File. | Photo Credit: Paul Noronha

ADVERTISEMENT

Benchmark BSE Sensex and Nifty snapped their two-day losing streak to close nearly half a per cent higher on August 23 following gains in banking, metal and auto stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 257.43 points or 0.44% to settle at 59,031.30. During the day, it hit a high of 59,199.11 and a low of 58,172.48.

The broader NSE Nifty advanced 86.80 points or 0.50% to 17,577.50.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Tata Steel, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma and IndusInd Bank advanced.

On the other hand, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and HDFC Bank were the major laggards.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower. Stock markets in Europe were trading on a mixed note during mid-session deals. The Wall Street had ended sharply lower on Monday.

"Fear of uncertainty is visible in the market as they move with high volatility, led by weak signals from global peers, while a stronger domestic economy is providing some comfort. Global markets were under pressure with a spike in European energy prices and rate hike fears ahead of the Jackson Hole gathering," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

On the domestic front, gains in banks, autos and metals were countered by selling in IT stocks as majors are scaling down variable pay due to margin pressure, Nair added.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.43% higher at USD 97.85 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth ₹453.77 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
stocks
stock activity
stock exchanges
market and exchange

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app