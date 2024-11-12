ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex, Nifty slump 1% amid unabated foreign fund outflows, weak global trends

Published - November 12, 2024 04:14 pm IST - Mumbai

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the negative territory.

PTI

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slumped 1% each due to widespread selling pressure amid uninterrupted foreign fund outflows and sluggish global trends. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slumped 1% each on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) due to widespread selling pressure amid uninterrupted foreign fund outflows and sluggish global trends.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled 820.97 points or 1.03% to settle at 78,675.18. During the day, it plunged 948.31 points or 1.19% to 78,547.84.

Falling for the third day running, the NSE Nifty tanked 257.85 points or 1.07% to 23,883.45.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the 30-share Sensex pack, NTPC, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Tata Motors, JSW Steel, Maruti and Power Grid were among the major laggards.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On the other hand, Sun Pharma, Infosys and ICICI Bank were the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹2,306.88 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) infused ₹2,026.63 crore in shares, according to exchange data.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Two strong factors have been at play in this consolidating market. One, the relentless selling by FIIs has been favouring the bears and pulling the market down. Two, the sustained buying by DIIs has been supporting the market preventing a crash in the market. How the market will trend in the coming days will depend on the relative strength of these two factors," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the negative territory.

European equity markets were also trading in the red. Wall Street ended higher on Monday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.56 per cent to USD 72.23 a barrel.

After gyrating between highs and lows, the BSE benchmark eked out a marginal gain of 9.83 points or 0.01% to settle at 79,496.15 on Monday. The Nifty dipped marginally by 6.90 points or 0.03% to 24,141.30.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US