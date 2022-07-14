Sensex, Nifty slide for 4th day; IT, banking shares drop

Pedestrians walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: PTI

July 14, 2022 16:25 IST

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty gave up early gains to close lower for a fourth straight session on Thursday due to selling in IT and banking shares amid weak global equities.

The 30-share BSE benchmark settled 98 points or 0.18% lower at 53,416.15. During the day, it hit a high of 53,861.28 and a low of 53,163.77.

The broader NSE Nifty also pared initial gains and ended 28 points or 0.18% down to settle at 15,938.65.

Among the Sensex constituents, Axis Bank declined the most by 1.74%. HCL Technologies, State Bank of India, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Wipro, UltraTech Cement and ITC were the major laggards.

Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Lab, Maruti Suzuki India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan and Reliance Industries were among the gainers.

In Asia, markets in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul ended lower, while Tokyo settled in the green.

Equity markets in Europe were trading lower during mid-session deals. The U.S. markets had ended lower on Wednesday.

"Tracking weak cues in global markets, Indian indices gave away their initial gains amid concerns over higher-than-expected US inflation data. Investors are increasingly expecting the Fed to carry out a minimum 75bps rate hike this month in order to combat high inflation.

"On the domestic front, India’s WPI inflation moderated in June although it remains at elevated levels," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.97% to $97.61 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday, offloading shares worth ₹2,839.52 crore, as per exchange data.