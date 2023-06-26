Sensex, Nifty settle on a mixed note in volatile trade

June 26, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - Mumbai

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty closed on a mixed note in a volatile trade on June 26 amid weak trends in the global markets.

While auto, IT and pharma shares advanced in a restricted trade, selling in index heavyweight Reliance Industries, HDFC twins and Tata Consultancy Services capped the gains.

In a lacklustre trading, the 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 9.37 points or 0.01% to settle at 62,970, logging its third day of decline. During the day, it hit a high of 63,136.09 and a low of 62,853.67.

The NSE Nifty edged up by 25.70 points or 0.14% to settle at 18,691.20. It moved between 18,722.05 points and 18,646.70 in the day trade.

"The global market exhibited a negative bias as concerns regarding economic growth emerged in light of the political instability in Russia. This instability led to an increase in oil prices, driven by worries over potential supply disruptions, given Russia's status as one of the largest oil producers," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

On the domestic front, the market experienced limited downside as the pharma and auto sectors provided support, he added.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra and HDFC were the major laggards.

On the other hand, Maruti rose the most by 1,67 per cent. Tata Motors, Titan, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul ended in the green, while Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower. Equity markets in Europe were trading lower. The U.S. markets ended in negative territory on Friday.

"Weak Asian and European cues dampened the domestic market sentiment, as benchmarks ended mixed in a range-bound session amid selective buying in key sectoral stocks. Global markets are dictating trends back home and investors don't want to be in a hurry to take long positions in times of high uncertainty," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge climbed 1.04% and smallcap index jumped 0.71%.

Among the indices, healthcare advanced 1.45 %, auto jumped 1.04 %, consumer durables (0.98%), consumer discretionary (0.89%), commodities (0.66 %) and FMCG (0.60 %).

Energy emerged as the only laggard.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.45 % to $74.18 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹344.81 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

On Friday, Sensex fell 259.52 points or 0.41% to settle at 62,979.37 points while Nifty declined 105.75 points or 0.56% to end at 18,665.50 points.