Sensex, Nifty settle lower amid weak global markets

PTI Mumbai
September 07, 2022 16:24 IST

IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank and HDFC were major laggards. | Photo Credit: Paul Noronha

Benchmark BSE Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Wednesday, dragged down by losses in banking stocks amid weak global market trends.

The 30-share Sensex declined by 168.08 points or 0.28% to settle at 59,028.91. During the day, it fell 474.1 points or 0.80% to 58,722.89.

The broader NSE Nifty dipped 31.20 points or 0.18% to 17,624.40.

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank and HDFC were major laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong ended lower, while Shanghai settled in the green.

Equities in Europe were trading mostly lower during the mid-session deals. The U.S. markets had ended in the negative territory on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude rose by 0.99% to $93.75 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers as they bought shares worth ₹1,144.53 crore on Tuesday, as per exchange data.

