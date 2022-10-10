Sensex, Nifty settle lower amid weak global cues

Asian Paints, ITC, Titan, Reliance Industries, HDFC, Nestle and HDFC Bank were the biggest laggards.

PTI Mumbai
October 10, 2022 16:21 IST

BSE Sensex showing certain indices in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Monday amid a weak trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 200.18 points or 0.34% to settle at 57,991.11. During the day, it tumbled 825.61 points or 1.41% to 57,365.68.

The broader NSE Nifty fell 73.65 points or 0.43% to end at 17,241.

Among the 30-share Sensex pack, Asian Paints, ITC, Titan, Reliance Industries, HDFC, Nestle and HDFC Bank were the biggest laggards.

On the other hand, Axis Bank, TCS, Maruti, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies were among the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the negative territory.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading mostly lower in mid-session deals. The U.S. markets had ended deep in the red on Friday.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude futures declined 0.80% to $97.14 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth a net Rs 2,250.77 crore on Friday, according to data available with BSE.

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app