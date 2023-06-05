ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex, Nifty settle higher for second straight day as Reliance, ICICI Bank gain

June 05, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - Mumbai

The NSE Nifty advanced 59.75 points or 0.32% to end at 18,593.85

PTI

File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher for the second straight session on June 5, boosted by buying in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and M&M stocks amid a positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 240.36 points or 0.38% to settle at 62,787.47. During the day, it jumped 396.09 points or 0.63% to 62,943.20.

From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra climbed 3.81 per cent and Axis Bank advanced 2.68%, followed by Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Maruti, IndusInd Bank and Sun Pharma.

Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, Nestle, Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ITC were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green.

Equity markets in Europe were trading on a mixed note. The U.S. markets ended significantly higher on Friday.

U.S. President Joe Biden signed legislation on Saturday that lifts the nation's debt ceiling, averting an unprecedented default on the federal government's debt.

India's services sector growth eased slightly in May, but registered the second-strongest rate of growth in close to 13 years, on favourable demand conditions and new client wins, a monthly survey said on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index fell from 62 in April to 61.2 in May. Despite falling from April, the latest reading indicated that output increased at the second-quickest pace since July 2010.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.92% to $77.59 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹658.88 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark climbed 118.57 points or 0.19% to settle at 62,547.11 on Friday. The Nifty advanced 46.35 points or 0.25% to finish at 18,534.10.

