Sensex, Nifty settle higher for 4th consecutive day as RL, HDFC twins gain

BSE Sensex rose by 146.59 points to settle at 59,107.19; NSE Nifty advanced 25.30 points to end at 17,512.25

PTI Mumbai
October 19, 2022 16:47 IST

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher on October 19, rallying for the fourth straight session helped by buying in index majors Reliance Industries and HDFC twins.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 146.59 points or 0.25% to settle at 59,107.19. During the day, it rallied 439.09 points or 0.74% to 59,399.69.

The broader NSE Nifty advanced 25.30 points or 0.14% to end at 17,512.25.

From the Sensex pack, Nestle, HDFC, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, ITC, HDFC Bank and UltraTech Cement were the prominent winners.

NTPC, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Technologies, Dr. Reddy’s, Infosys and Maruti were among the laggards.

Among other Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower, while Tokyo settled in the green.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a mixed note in mid-session deals. Wall Street ended higher on October 18.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.72% higher at $90.54 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market on October 18 as they offloaded shares worth ₹153.40 crore, as per exchange data.

