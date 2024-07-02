ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex, Nifty settle flat after hitting fresh lifetime high levels in early trade

Published - July 02, 2024 04:04 pm IST - Mumbai

Nifty declined by 18.10 points or 0.07% to 24,123.85.

PTI

A man walks past the logo of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit fresh lifetime high levels before closing flat due to profit-taking in select banking and telecom shares amid concerns over rich valuations on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 34.74 points or 0.04% to settle at 79,441.45 in a volatile trade. During the day, it jumped 379.68 points or 0.47% to hit a record peak of 79,855.87.

The Nifty declined by 18.10 points or 0.07% to 24,123.85. Intra-day, it climbed 94.4 points or 0.39% to hit a lifetime high of 24,236.35.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the Sensex pack, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Titan were the biggest laggards.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Larsen & Toubro, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies and Tata Steel were the biggest gainers.

On Monday, the BSE benchmark settled higher by 443.46 points or 0.56% at an all-time peak of 79,476.19. The Nifty climbed 131.35 points or 0.55% to settle at a fresh lifetime high of 24,141.95.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Asian markets, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the positive territory on Tuesday, while Seoul ended lower.

European markets were trading down. U.S. markets ended in the green on Monday.

India's gross GST collection increased 8% to ₹1.74 lakh crore in June, sources said on Monday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.66% to $87.17 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹426.03 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US