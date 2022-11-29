Sensex, Nifty settle at fresh lifetime highs; maintain winning momentum for sixth day

November 29, 2022 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - Mumbai

The Sensex and Nifty ended at fresh lifetime peaks on November 29 amid a largely firm trend in other Asian markets and continuous foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 177.04 points or 0.28% to settle at 62,681.84, its fresh record closing high. During the day, it jumped 382.6 points or 0.61% to its lifetime intra-day peak of 62,887.40.

The broader NSE Nifty advanced 55.30 points or 0.30% to end at 18,618.05, its fresh record closing high.

Among the Sensex pack, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma, Nestle, Dr Reddy's, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Titan and HCL Technologies were the major winners.

IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti, Power Grid and Larsen & Toubro were among the major laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended higher, while Tokyo settled lower.

Equity exchanges in Europe were trading mostly lower in the afternoon trade. Wall Street had ended in the negative territory on Monday.

"Indian markets opened on positive note following positive overall Asian markets... During the afternoon session the markets continued their positive trend with heavy buying in FMCG and consumer durables stocks. Sentiments remained optimistic as data showed that foreign portfolio investors have infused funds worth Rs 32,344 crore in the Indian stock markets so far in the month of November and became net buyers again," said Narendra Solanki - Head Fundamental Research- Investment Services, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 2.45% higher at $85.23 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought shares worth ₹935.88 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.