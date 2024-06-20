GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sensex, Nifty scale fresh record high levels

Rallying for the sixth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 141.34 points or 0.18%s to settle at a new closing peak of 77,478.93.

Published - June 20, 2024 04:36 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Among the 30 Sensex companies, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Asian Paints were among the biggest gainers.

Photo Credit: Reuters

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty soared to new lifetime highs on June 20, fuelled by robust buying in market heavyweights Reliance, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank amid a recent surge in foreign capital inflows.

Rallying for the sixth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 141.34 points or 0.18%s to settle at a new closing peak of 77,478.93. During the day, it surged 305.5 points or 0.39% to 77,643.09.

The NSE Nifty rose 51 points or 0.22% to settle at its fresh closing high of 23,567. Intra-day, it soared 108 points or 0.45% to 23,624. Among the 30 Sensex companies, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Asian Paints were among the biggest gainers.

In contrast, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Wipro, State Bank of India and Power Grid were among the laggards. In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo settled in the green, while Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

Markets in Europe were trading in positive territory. US markets were closed on Wednesday in observance of Juneteenth. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹7,908.36 crore on June 19, according to exchange data. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.16% to $85.21 a barrel.

Rising for the fifth straight session on Wednesday, the BSE benchmark climbed 36.45 points or 0.05% to settle at 77,337.59. However, the Nifty ended at 23,516, down 41.90 points or 0.18%. Intra-day, it rose 106.1 points or 0.45% to 23,664.

