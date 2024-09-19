Sensex, Nifty scale fresh peaks after U.S. Federal Reserve's rate cut

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty surged to their fresh record high levels in early trade on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate after more than four years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 735.95 points to scale a new all-time high of 83,684.18 in early trade. The NSE Nifty also surged 209.55 points to hit a fresh record peak of 25,587.10.

"The big Fed rate cut by 50 bps has the potential to take equity markets into a consolidation phase with an upward bias. The rate cuts by the Fed will pave the way for rate cuts in India, too," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

ADVERTISEMENT

More rate cuts are expected from the Fed, going forward, Vijayakumar added.

From the 30 Sensex firms, NTPC, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Tata Consultancy Services, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and HDFC Bank were the biggest gainers.

Bajaj Finserv emerged as the only laggard from the pack.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Asian markets, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong rallied while Seoul quoted marginally lower.

The U.S. markets ended lower on Wednesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹1,153.69 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The 50 bps rate cut is a bold stance by the U.S. Fed to revitalise their subdued economy, which will in turn open the door for other global central banks, including RBI to kick-start the softer interest rate regime," Vijay Bharadia, Founder, Wallfort Financial Services Ltd, said.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.07% to $73.60 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark dropped 131.43 points or 0.16% to settle at 82,948.23 on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty also declined 41 points or 0.16% to close at 25,377.55.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.