Markets

Sensex, Nifty scale fresh lifetime peaks for 2nd straight session

more-in

Nifty scaled its lifetime high.

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty scaled fresh record levels on Tuesday, led by gains in index-heavyweights HDFC, ITC, Axis Bank and TCS.

In a choppy trading session, the 30-share BSE Sensex hit life-time high of 41,994.26 in day trade. It finally settled 92.94 points or 0.22% higher at 41,952.63 — its all-time closing high.

The broader Nifty scaled its lifetime high (intra-day) of 12,374.25, before ending 32.75 points, or 0.27%, higher at 12,362.30, which is a record closing level.

Hero MotoCorp was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 2.15%, followed by ITC, M&M, Tech Mahindra, Nestle, Axis Bank, NTPC, HDFC and TCS.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, RIL, Kotak Bank, SBI, L&T, ONGC and ICICI Bank fell up to 3.85%.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended on a mixed note.

Exchanges in Europe were off to a tepid start.

Brent crude oil futures rose 0.16% to USD 64.30 per barrel.

The rupee was trading flat at 70.85 per US dollar (intra-day).

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Markets
stocks
stock exchanges
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 14, 2020 5:22:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/sensex-nifty-scale-fresh-lifetime-peaks-for-2nd-straight-session/article30567185.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY