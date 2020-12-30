Sensex, Nifty retreat on profit booking after record rally

Key benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on December 30 as profit booking emerged in banking and financial stocks after a stellar five-day rally.
The 30-share BSE Sensex had opened higher by 0.10% but failed to hold onto gains in early trade and declined by 102.99 points or 0.22% to 47,510.09.
The broad based Nifty was down by 27.45 points or 0.2% at 13,905.15 with 31 of its constituents trading in the red. The 50-share index had opened higher by 10.75 points at 13,943.35.
Banking stocks like State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank were among major losers among Sensex stocks. Besides, HDFC, Reliance, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro and Sun Pharma also dropped due to profit booking.
Sensex and Nifty had scaled fresh record highs on December 29, extending their bull run for the fifth straight session on the back of gains in banking and IT stocks.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth ₹2,349.53 crore on a net basis on December 29, according to provisional exchange data.
Asian shares were mixed after a lacklustre day on Wall Street. The S&P 500 lost 0.2% on December 29, a day after President Donald Trump signed the $900 billion economic relief package.
Japan''s Nikkei 225 fell 0.6% a day after it surged more than 2% to its highest level in more than 30 years. Hong Kong rose by 1.2% while the Shanghai Composite index advanced 0.7% and South Korea''s Kospi added 0.6%.
