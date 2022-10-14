Markets

Sensex, Nifty rebound sharply amid firm global trends

Photo used for representational purpose only. Share brokers watching stock prices fall at BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty at Calcutta Stock Exchange in Kolkata. File

Photo used for representational purpose only. Share brokers watching stock prices fall at BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty at Calcutta Stock Exchange in Kolkata. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended over 1% higher on Friday, helped by heavy buying in Infosys and banking stocks amid a rally in global stock markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 684.64 points or 1.20% to settle at 57,919.97. During the day, it rallied 1,199.79 points or 2.09% to 58,435.12.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty climbed 171.35 points or 1.01% to end at 17,185.70.

From the Sensex components, Infosys jumped nearly 4%, followed by HDFC Bank, HDFC, HCL Technologies, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance and State Bank of India.

Among the laggards were Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries, Wipro, Bharti Airtel and Power Grid.

India's second largest IT services company Infosys on Thursday posted a better-than-expected 11% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹6,021 crore for the September quarter and announced buyback of shares worth ₹9,300 crore.

In Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended higher.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading in the positive territory in mid-session deals. Wall Street had ended significantly higher on Thursday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.81% lower at $93.80 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the Indian capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth ₹1,636.43 crore, as per exchange data.


