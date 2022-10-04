Sensex, Nifty rebound over 2% amid relief rally in global markets

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading in the positive territory in mid-session deals

PTI Mumbai
October 04, 2022 16:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back on October 4 to close over 2% higher amid positive trends in global equity markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-share BSE Sensex spurted 1,276.66 points or 2.25% to settle at 58,065.47. During the day, it zoomed 1,311.13 points or 2.30% to 58,099.94.

The broader NSE Nifty rallied 386.95 points or 2.29% to end at 17,274.30.

Among the 30-share Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Wipro, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were the major winners.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Power Grid, Sun Pharma and Dr Reddy's were the only laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul and Tokyo ended higher after a rally in U.S. shares after some weak economic data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve might ease away from aggressive interest rate hikes.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading in the positive territory in mid-session deals. The U.S. markets ended significantly higher on Monday.

The BSE benchmark had tumbled 638.11 points or 1.11% to settle at 56,788.81 on Monday. The Nifty fell by 207 points or 1.21% to end at 16,887.35.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude futures climbed 0.78% to 89.55 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors turned buyers after remaining net sellers in the recent past and bought shares worth ₹590.58 crore on Monday, according to data available with BSE.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
financial markets
business (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app