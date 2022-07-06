Sensex, Nifty rebound over 1% as financials, FMCG shares gain

Among Sensex scrips, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Titan, Maruti Suzuki India, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Nestle were the major gainers.

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty jumped over 1% on Wednesday amid foreign funds turning net buyers of domestic equities after a long gap and positive opening in European stock markets.

The 30-share BSE benchmark index climbed 616.62 points or 1.16% to settle at 53,750.97. During the day, it rallied 684.96 points or 1.28% to 53,819.31.

The NSE Nifty advanced 178.95 points or 1.13% to 15,989.80.

Power Grid, NTPC, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro and Tata Steel were the laggards.

The BSE barometer had declined 100.42 points or 0.19% to settle at 53,134.35 on Tuesday. The Nifty dipped 24.50 points or 0.15% to 15,810.85.

"According to preliminary data made public on the NSE, FIIs became net purchasers on July 5 for the first time since May 30, purchasing shares worth Rs 1,295.84 crore," Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS at Hem Securities, said.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul ended lower on Wednesday.

European markets were trading higher in mid-session deals.

The U.S. markets ended mostly higher on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 2.43% to $105.3 per barrel.