ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex, Nifty rebound over 1% amid rally in global markets

May 08, 2023 04:21 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST - Mumbai

Markets in Europe were trading in the green

PTI

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 709.96 points or 1.16% to settle at 61,764.25. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Equity benchmark BSE Sensex rebounded more than 1% while Nifty reclaimed the 18,200 level on May 8, boosted by heavy buying in banking, financial and auto stocks amid a rally in global stock markets.

Besides, continuous foreign fund inflows further bolstered sentiment, traders said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 709.96 points or 1.16% to settle at 61,764.25. During the day, it jumped 799.9 points or 1.31% to 61,854.19.

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty climbed 195.40 points or 1.08% to end at 18,264.40.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the Sensex firms, IndusInd Bank jumped 5.08%. The other winners were Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, HCL Technologies, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, Maruti and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Value buying in index heavyweights Reliance, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank added to the momentum.

Sun Pharma, Larsen & Toubro and Nestle were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended with gains, while Tokyo settled lower.

Markets in Europe were trading in the green. The U.S. markets ended with significant gains on Friday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Friday as they bought equities worth Rs 777.68 crore, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.79% to $76.65 per barrel.

The rupee pared initial gains to settle lower by 2 paise at 81.80 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Monday.

The BSE benchmark had tanked 694.96 points or 1.13% to settle at 61,054.29 on Friday. The Nifty fell 186.80 points or 1.02% to end at 18,069.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US