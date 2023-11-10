Sensex, Nifty rebound on fag-end buying; auto, tech shares advance

November 10, 2023 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - Mumbai

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Friday to close with marginal gains due to fag-end buying in auto, IT and tech shares amid weak global trends.

After remaining in the negative territory for most part of the session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 72.48 points or 0.11% to settle at 64,904.68. During the day, it fell 251.25 points or 0.38% to 64,580.95.

The Nifty went up by 30.05 points or 0.15% to 19,425.35.

Among the Sensex firms, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, ITC, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank and Power Grid were the major gainers.

On the other hand, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Titan and IndusInd Bank were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower.

European markets were quoting in the negative territory. The U.S. markets ended lower on Thursday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹1,712.33 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

"Selective buying helped markets end marginally higher despite other Asian and European counterparts struggling on the back of selling pressure. Foreign fund outflows from the domestic market have been of concern," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.94% to $80.76 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark declined 143.41 points or 0.22% to settle at 64,832.2 Thursday. The Nifty dipped 48.20 points or 0.25% to 19,395.30.

Stock exchanges will conduct a one-hour special muhurat trading session on the occasion of Diwali on November 12.

The symbolic trading session will be held between 6 pm and 7.15 pm. This includes a 15-minute pre-market session.