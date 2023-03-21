ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex, Nifty rebound nearly 1% on firm global trends, buying in Reliance

March 21, 2023 04:07 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST - Mumbai

The broader NSE Nifty advanced 119.10 points or 0.70% to settle at 17,107.50

PTI

File image. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Benchmark Sensex and Nifty rebounded nearly 1% at close on Tuesday amid firm trends in global equities and buying in index major Reliance Industries and banking stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 445.73 points or 0.77% to settle at 58,074.68. During the day, it rallied 504.38 points or 0.87% to 58,133.33.

Among the Sensex stocks, Reliance Industries climbed the most by 3.11%. Bajaj Finance, Titan, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC Bank, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the other major winners.

Power Grid, Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Asian Paints were among the biggest laggards.

In Asia, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai markets ended higher.

European markets were trading in the green during afternoon trade. The U.S. markets ended in positive territory on Monday.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.65% to $74.27 per barrel.

Foreign Portfolio Investors offloaded equities worth ₹2,545.87 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

