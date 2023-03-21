HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sensex, Nifty rebound nearly 1% on firm global trends, buying in Reliance

The broader NSE Nifty advanced 119.10 points or 0.70% to settle at 17,107.50

March 21, 2023 04:07 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
File image.

File image. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Benchmark Sensex and Nifty rebounded nearly 1% at close on Tuesday amid firm trends in global equities and buying in index major Reliance Industries and banking stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 445.73 points or 0.77% to settle at 58,074.68. During the day, it rallied 504.38 points or 0.87% to 58,133.33.

The broader NSE Nifty advanced 119.10 points or 0.70% to settle at 17,107.50.

Among the Sensex stocks, Reliance Industries climbed the most by 3.11%. Bajaj Finance, Titan, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC Bank, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the other major winners.

Power Grid, Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Asian Paints were among the biggest laggards.

In Asia, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai markets ended higher.

European markets were trading in the green during afternoon trade. The U.S. markets ended in positive territory on Monday.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.65% to $74.27 per barrel.

Foreign Portfolio Investors offloaded equities worth ₹2,545.87 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Related Topics

stocks / stock activity / stock exchanges / market and exchange

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.