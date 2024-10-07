GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sensex, Nifty rebound in early trade

Sensex climbed to 81,980.74 and Nifty went up to to 25,069.15

Published - October 07, 2024 10:53 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
A man carries share application forms in front of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai.

A man carries share application forms in front of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: AFP

Equity benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on Monday (October 7, 2024) after tumbling in the previous week amid a rally in global markets, along with buying in index majors ITC and ICICI Bank.

The BSE Sensex climbed 292.29 points or 0.36% to 81,980.74 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 54.55 points or 0.22% to 25,069.15.

From the 30 Sensex firms, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Technologies, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and Bharti Airtel were the major gainers.

Titan, Adani Ports, NTPC, Power Grid and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul traded higher on Monday.

The U.S. markets were ended on positive territory on Friday (October 4, 2024).

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹9,896.95 crore on Friday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth ₹8,905.08 crore, according to exchange data.

"Globally stock markets have been resilient despite the escalating tensions in the Middle East. A big positive for equity markets is the strong US economy where the September non-farm job numbers have come surprisingly robust," V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

The combination of a strong economy and declining inflation in the mother market of the U.S. is a big positive, he added.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.44% to $77.71 per barrel.

On Friday, the BSE Sensex tumbled 808.65 points or 0.98% to settle at a three-week low of 81,688.45, while NSE Nifty slumped 235.50 points or 0.93% to 25,014.60.

Last week, the BSE Sensex tanked 3,883.4 points, or 4.53%, and the Nifty slumped 1,164.35 points, or 4.44%.



