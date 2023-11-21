ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex, Nifty rebound in early trade on positive global cues

November 21, 2023 10:42 am | Updated 10:42 am IST - Mumbai

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 268.31 points to 65,923.46 in early trade. The Nifty went up by 85.1 points to 19,779.10.

PTI

Among the Sensex firms, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Titan, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Infosys were the biggest gainers, in early trade, on November 21. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The equity benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on November 21 after two days of decline, mirroring a bullish trend in global markets, along with buying in Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 268.31 points to 65,923.46 in early trade. The Nifty went up by 85.1 points to 19,779.10.

Among the Sensex firms, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Titan, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Infosys were the biggest gainers. Larsen & Toubro, Maruti, Nestle and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading with gains. The U.S. markets ended in positive territory on November 20.

"The global cues are supportive. The softening U.S. bond yields (the 10-year yield is at 4.41%) will provide the big global macro backdrop for a market rally," V. K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said. Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.44% to $81.96 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹645.72 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark declined 139.58 points or 0.21% to settle at 65,655.15 on Monday. The Nifty slipped 37.80 points or 0.19% to 19,694.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US