Sensex, Nifty rebound in early trade on positive global cues

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 268.31 points to 65,923.46 in early trade. The Nifty went up by 85.1 points to 19,779.10.

November 21, 2023 10:42 am | Updated 10:42 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Among the Sensex firms, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Titan, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Infosys were the biggest gainers, in early trade, on November 21.

Photo Credit: Reuters

The equity benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on November 21 after two days of decline, mirroring a bullish trend in global markets, along with buying in Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 268.31 points to 65,923.46 in early trade. The Nifty went up by 85.1 points to 19,779.10.

Among the Sensex firms, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Titan, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Infosys were the biggest gainers. Larsen & Toubro, Maruti, Nestle and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading with gains. The U.S. markets ended in positive territory on November 20.

"The global cues are supportive. The softening U.S. bond yields (the 10-year yield is at 4.41%) will provide the big global macro backdrop for a market rally," V. K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said. Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.44% to $81.96 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹645.72 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark declined 139.58 points or 0.21% to settle at 65,655.15 on Monday. The Nifty slipped 37.80 points or 0.19% to 19,694.

