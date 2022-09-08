Sensex, Nifty rebound around 1% amid global recovery in equities

Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, M&M, Bharti Airtel, SBI, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, and Asian Paints emerged as the biggest gainers.

PTI Mumbai
September 08, 2022 16:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A view of the Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

ADVERTISEMENT

Benchmark stock indices rebounded around 1% on Thursday following value buying in banking, IT, and auto stocks after two days of losses and a largely positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 659.31 points or 1.12% to settle at 59,688.22. During the day, it jumped 683.05 points or 1.15% to 59,711.96.

The broader NSE Nifty rose by 174.35 points or 0.99% to close at 17,798.75.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank and Asian Paints emerged as the biggest gainers among Sensex shares.

Tata Steel, NTPC, Titan, Nestle and Power Grid were the laggards.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

"The domestic financial markets experienced a wave of optimism tracking strength across global markets as oil prices eased, cooling investor concerns about rising inflation. Despite premium valuations, consistent FII inflows are aiding Indian bourses to stay resilient," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul and Tokyo ended in the green, while Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower.

Equities in Europe were trading on a mixed note during the mid-session deals. The U.S. markets had ended significantly higher on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.49% to $87.57 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers as they bought shares worth ₹758.37 crore on Wednesday, as per exchange data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
stocks
stock activity
stock exchanges
foreign exchange market
financial markets
market and exchange

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app