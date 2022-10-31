Sensex, Nifty rally over 1% amid firm global market trends

UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance were the major winners.

PTI Mumbai
October 31, 2022 16:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Fresh foreign fund inflows helped the stock market to log third day of gains. File | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended over 1% higher on Monday, logging their third day of gains amid firm global market trends and fresh foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 786.74 points or 1.31% to settle at 60,746.59. During the day, it jumped 826.85 points or 1.37% to 60,786.70.

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 225.40 points or 1.27% to end at 18,012.20.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance were the major winners.

Dr Reddy's, NTPC and IndusInd Bank closed lower.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul and Tokyo ended higher, while Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a mixed note in mid-session deals.

Wall Street had ended significantly higher on Friday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.31% lower at $95.47 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were buyers on Friday as they bought shares worth a net ₹1,568.75 crore, as per exchange data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
economy, business and finance
stocks
stock activity
stock exchanges
foreign exchange market
financial markets
market and exchange

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app