Sensex, Nifty rally more than 1% as investors cheer softer U.S. inflation number

November 15, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Mumbai

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty jumped more than 1% on Wednesday following heavy buying in IT, banking and oil & gas shares amid a global stocks rally on softer U.S. inflation data.

An encouraging U.S. inflation data has raised hopes for an end to interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 742.06 points or 1.14% to settle at nearly a four week’s high of 65,675.93. During the day, it zoomed 813.78 points or 1.25% to 65,747.65. As many as 27 Sensex shares closed in the green while three in the red.

The Nifty50 of National Stock Exchange climbed 231.90 points or 1.19% to 19,675.45.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra rose the most by 3.77%. Tata Motors, Infosys, Wipro, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries and Axis Bank were the major gainers.

“The market’s strong gap-up jump in response to positive global cues on account of the softer than anticipated U.S. and U.K.’s inflation data, highlights the optimism for an end to the interest rate cycle, as evidenced by the ease in bond yields.

“This is likely to draw FII flows into emerging markets, which is good for India considering the current better earnings season and the festive demand pick-up. The drop in the CPI for India also improved the mood. The rebound was broad based with IT, realty, oil & gas, metal, and auto leading the way,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge jumped 1.13% and midcap index climbed 0.91%.

All indices ended in the green, with realty zooming 2.97%, IT rallying 2.29%, teck jumping 2.12%, auto climbing 1.65%, oil & gas (1.55%) and energy (1.41%).

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the positive territory.

European markets were trading in the green. The U.S. markets ended with significant gains on Tuesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.78% to $ 81.83 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹1,244.44 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Equity markets were closed on Tuesday on account of Diwali Balipratipada.

The BSE benchmark fell 325.58 points or 0.50% to settle at 64,933.87 on Monday. The Nifty declined 82 points or 0.42% to 19,443.55.

Continuing the downward trend, retail inflation slipped to a four-month low of 4.87% in October, mainly due to easing food prices and inched towards the Reserve Bank’s target of 4%, according to government data released on Monday.

Wholesale price inflation remained in the negative territory for the seventh month in a row in October at (-) 0.52% on easing prices of food items.

A negative WPI inflation, technically termed as deflation, means that overall wholesale prices have been falling year-on-year.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the positive territory.

European markets were trading in the green. The U.S. markets ended with significant gains on Tuesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.78% to $ 81.83 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹1,244.44 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Equity markets were closed on Tuesday on account of Diwali Balipratipada.

The BSE benchmark fell 325.58 points or 0.50% to settle at 64,933.87 on Monday. The Nifty declined 82 points or 0.42% to 19,443.55.

Continuing the downward trend, retail inflation slipped to a four-month low of 4.87% in October, mainly due to easing food prices and inched towards the Reserve Bank’s target of 4%, according to government data released on Monday.

Wholesale price inflation remained in the negative territory for the seventh month in a row in October at (-) 0.52% on easing prices of food items.

A negative WPI inflation, technically termed as deflation, means that overall wholesale prices have been falling year-on-year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.