Sensex, Nifty rally for second day amid foreign fund inflows

Maruti, Reliance Industries, NTPC, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Titan and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major winners.

PTI Mumbai
October 28, 2022 16:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Major buying in Reliance Industries helped markets extend the previous day’s rally. File | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Equity benchmarks ended higher on Friday helped by buying in index major Reliance Industries along with fresh foreign fund inflows.

Extending its previous day's rally, the 30-share BSE benchmark climbed 203.01 points or 0.34% to settle at 59,959.85. During the day, it jumped 376.33 points or 0.62% to 60,133.17.

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 49.85 points or 0.28% to end at 17,786.80 .

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Sensex pack, Maruti, Reliance Industries, NTPC, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major winners.

Shares of Maruti climbed nearly 5% after the company announced its earnings.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Maruti Suzuki India on Friday reported an over four-fold increase in consolidated net profit to ₹2,112.5 crore in the second quarter ended on September 30, 2022, riding on record sales.

Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading in the negative territory in mid-session deals. Wall Street had ended on a mixed note on Thursday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.84% lower at $96.15 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Thursday as they bought shares worth ₹2,818.40 crore, as per exchange data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
stocks
stock activity
stock exchanges
economy, business and finance
foreign exchange market
financial markets
market and exchange
business (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app