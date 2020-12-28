Sensex, Nifty race to new peaks in early deals

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Mainland China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and other key markets were trading on positive note on Monday.

Benchmark gauges Sensex and Nifty soared to new heights in early deals on Monday, tracking broad-based rallies in global equities.

The BSE benchmark Sensex rose 361.93 points or 0.77% to touch an all-time high of 47,335.47 in morning trade; and the broader NSE Nifty climbed 110.55 points or 0.80% to a new peak of 13,859.80.

On the Sensex chart, barring HDFC and Asian Paints, all constituents were trading in the green.

On the last trading day, Thursday, of the previous week, the 30-share Sensex had surged 529.36 points or 1.14% to close at 46,973.54. The broader NSE Nifty had zoomed 148.15 points or 1.09% to 13,749.25.

Markets were closed on Friday on account of Christmas.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.31% to $51.14 per barrel.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) purchased shares worth a net ₹1,225.69 crore on Thursday, as per exchange data.