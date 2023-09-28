Sensex, Nifty plunge nearly 1% on weak global cues; RIL, Infosys weigh

September 28, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - Mumbai

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fell by nearly 1% on Thursday due to unabated foreign capital outflows amid a largely negative trend in global markets.

Besides, heavy selling pressure in index major Reliance Industries, Infosys and ITC also dented market sentiments, traders said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 610.37 points or 0.92% to settle at 65,508.32. During the day, it plunged 695.3 points or 1.05% to 65,423.39.

The Nifty declined 192.90 points or 0.98% to end at 19,523.55.

Tech Mahindra was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, slipping 4.59%, followed by Asian Paints, Wipro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries and JSW Steel.

In contrast, Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid and Axis Bank were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Shanghai ended in the green while Tokyo and Hong Kong settled lower. Trading was closed in South Korea for a holiday.

European markets were trading in the negative territory. The U.S. markets ended on a mixed note on Wednesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.38% to $96.18 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹354.35 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

"The selling was broad-based, as investors are on alert given the rise of oil prices. If crude continues to stay above the USD 90 level, it will be a threat to inflation and boil the operational margins. Currently, the combination of higher interest rates and US bond yields are influencing FIIs to stay in the selling mode," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

The BSE benchmark had climbed 173.22 points or 0.26% to settle at 66,118.69 on Wednesday. The Nifty gained 51.75 points or 0.26% to end at 19,716.45.

