Sensex, Nifty plunge 1% amid weak global trends, foreign fund outflows

August 02, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - Mumbai

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fell by 1% on August 2 on weak global market trends and continuous foreign fund outflows.

Fitch Ratings has downgraded the United States government's credit rating, citing rising debt at the federal, state, and local levels and a "steady deterioration in standards of governance" over the past two decades.

The rating was cut on Tuesday one notch to AA+ from AAA, the highest possible rating.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 676.53 points or 1.02% to settle at 65,782.78. During the day, it cracked 1,027.63 points or 1.54% to 65,431.68.

The NSE Nifty fell by 207 points or 1.05% to end at 19,526.55.

“The Indian market witnessed a broad sectoral slide, affected by weak global market trends. Negative news regarding the US rating downgrade on fiscal concerns, coupled with weak factory activity data from Eurozone and China, led to widespread worries across the globe.”

"Additionally, prolonged FII selling, triggered by a rise in US bond yields, has disrupted the mood of the domestic market," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel declined 3.45%, followed by Tata Motors which fell by 3.19%. Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, JSW Steel, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro and Bharti Airtel were among the other major laggards.

Nestle, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever and Tech Mahindra were the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

European markets were trading in the red. The U.S. markets ended mostly in the negative territory on Tuesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹92.85 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 0.80% to $85.59 a barrel.

In a highly volatile trade on Tuesday, the BSE benchmark declined 68.36 points or 0.10% to settle at 66,459.31. The Nifty fell 20.25 points or 0.10% to end at 19,733.55.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.