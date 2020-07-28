Markets

Sensex, Nifty open higher tracking global peers

File photo of stock prices displayed on a digital screen at the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.

File photo of stock prices displayed on a digital screen at the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The BSE Sensex was trading 182.41 points or 0.48% higher at 38,117.14; while the NSE Nifty was up 50.80 points or 0.46% at 11,182.60.

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened higher in early trade on July 28 tracking positive cues from global markets.

The BSE Sensex was trading 182.41 points or 0.48% higher at 38,117.14; while the NSE Nifty was up 50.80 points or 0.46% at 11,182.60.

On July 27, the 30-share Sensex had settled 194.17 points, or 0.51%, lower at 37,934.73; and the broader Nifty had ended 62.35 points, or 0.56%, down at 11,131.80.

Asian shares were also trading higher tracking cues from upbeat Wall Street.

Meanwhile, exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors sold equities worth ₹453.31 crore on a net basis on July 27.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.27% higher at $44.02 per barrel.

Investors, however, continued to pay a close attention to constantly rising COVID-19 cases globally and U.S.-China friction, experts said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 28, 2020 10:32:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/sensex-nifty-open-higher-tracking-global-peers/article32209432.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY