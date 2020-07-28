Sensex, Nifty open higher tracking global peers

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened higher in early trade on July 28 tracking positive cues from global markets.
The BSE Sensex was trading 182.41 points or 0.48% higher at 38,117.14; while the NSE Nifty was up 50.80 points or 0.46% at 11,182.60.
On July 27, the 30-share Sensex had settled 194.17 points, or 0.51%, lower at 37,934.73; and the broader Nifty had ended 62.35 points, or 0.56%, down at 11,131.80.
Asian shares were also trading higher tracking cues from upbeat Wall Street.
Meanwhile, exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors sold equities worth ₹453.31 crore on a net basis on July 27.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.27% higher at $44.02 per barrel.
Investors, however, continued to pay a close attention to constantly rising COVID-19 cases globally and U.S.-China friction, experts said.
