Sensex, Nifty open higher ahead of Budget presentation

Mumbai

01 February 2021 10:50 IST

Of the Sensex constituents, 16 shares were trading in the green

The BSE benchmark Sensex surged over 443 points and the NSE Nifty advanced 115 points in opening trade on February 1, ahead of the Union Budget 2021-22 presentation in Parliament.

The 30-share Sensex was trading higher by 443.06 points or 0.96% at 46,728.83; and the broader Nifty was up 114.85 points or 0.84% at 13,749.45.

On the Sensex chart, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, ONGC, Titan and HDFC Bank were prominent gainers.

On Friday, the Sensex had closed 588.59 points or 1.26% lower at 46,285.77, and the Nifty had settled 182.95 points or 1.32% down at 13,634.60.

Over the previous six sessions, the Sensex has lost 3,506.35 points or 7.04%, and the Nifty has shed 1,010.10 points or 6.89%.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2021-22 in Parliament on Monday.

Market experts and economists are of the view that this budget will be critical in terms of picking up the pieces after the economic destruction caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) offloaded shares worth a net ₹5,930.66 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia on Monday, stock markets were in recovery mode in afternoon session, after four sessions of losses.

The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.32% to $55.38 per barrel.