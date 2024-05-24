GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Sensex hits new all-time high; Nifty breaches 23,000-mark for first time

Markets reacted to buoyant investors' sentiment days ahead of the results of the Lok Sabha polls announcement and fresh foreign fund inflows.

Updated - May 24, 2024 10:16 am IST

Published - May 24, 2024 10:15 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
A trader in a Mumbai stock broker’s office, reacts to the stock prices in the BSE sensitive Index. File phpoto

A trader in a Mumbai stock broker’s office, reacts to the stock prices in the BSE sensitive Index. File phpoto | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty hit their fresh all-time peaks in early trade on Friday, May 24, 2024, amid buoyant investors' sentiment days ahead of the results of the Lok Sabha polls announcement and fresh foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 164.24 points to hit its all-time high of 75,582.28 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 36.4 points to breach the 23,000 mark for the first time ever. It hit its lifetime peak of 23,004.05.

From the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel were the major gainers.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Maruti and JSW Steel were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Thursday after days of offloading equities. They bought equities worth ₹4,670.95 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

The results of the ongoing general elections will be declared on June 4.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower.

Wall Street ended in negative territory on Thursday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.05 per cent to USD 81.40 a barrel.

"Yesterday, Nifty neared the 23,000 mark, driven by investor optimism about the current regime's continuation in the upcoming general elections," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

With nearly a fortnight left for the results of Lok Sabha polls, benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty zoomed more than 1.6 per cent to close at lifetime high levels on Thursday.

Regaining the 75,000 level, the BSE Sensex ended at an all-time peak of 75,418.04, up by 1,196.98 points or 1.61 per cent. The NSE Nifty inched closer to the 23,000 mark during the day on Thursday. The 50-issue index went up by 369.85 points or 1.64 per cent to 22,967.65.

Related Topics

market and exchange

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.