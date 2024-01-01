GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sensex, Nifty kick off 2024 on a flat note

In 2023, the BSE benchmark jumped 11,399.52 points or 18.73%, and the Nifty climbed 3,626.1 points or 20%

January 01, 2024 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
File.

File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty kicked off 2024 on a flat note, with the 30-share index closing with marginal gains following some buying in energy, services and telecom counters.

In a highly volatile trade, the BSE gauge eked out a modest gain of 31.68 points or 0.04% to settle at 72,271.94 after a muted beginning. During the day, it hit a low of 72,031.23 and a high of 72,561.91, its lifetime intraday peak.

The Nifty went rose 10.50 points or 0.05% to 21,741.90.

In 2023, the BSE benchmark jumped 11,399.52 points or 18.73%, and the Nifty climbed 3,626.1 points or 20%.

On the Sensex chart, Nestle, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Tata Motors, Wipro and ITC were among the winners.

In contrast, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, NTPC and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.

Asian and European markets were closed on Monday for the New Year.

The U.S. markets ended marginally lower on Friday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.14% to $77.04 a barrel.

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹1,459.12 crore on Friday.

The BSE benchmark fell 170.12 points or 0.23% to settle at 72,240.26 on the last trading day of 2023 on Friday. The Nifty declined 47.30 points or 0.22% to settle at 21,731.40.

