Sensex, Nifty jump to lifetime highs

Mumbai

11 June 2021 16:42 IST

After touching a record intra-day peak of 52,641.53, the 30-share BSE index ended 174.29 points or 0.33% higher at 52,474.76.

Equity benchmark Sensex climbed 174 points to close at its all-time high on Friday, tracking gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Infosys and TCS amid a largely positive trend in global equities.

After touching a record intra-day peak of 52,641.53, the 30-share BSE index ended 174.29 points or 0.33% higher at 52,474.76.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 61.60 points or 0.39% to its lifetime peak of 15,799.35.

Advertising

Advertising

Dr Reddy’s was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 3%, followed by PowerGrid, TCS, HCL Tech, Infosys and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, L&T, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards.

"Domestic equities extended gains with key benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex recording fresh all-time highs," said Binod Modi, Head - Strategy at Reliance Securities.

A sharp rebound in IT, metals and RIL supported benchmark indices. Expectations of sharp recovery in economic activities and indications from government to roll out capital expenditure programme for FY22 faster lifted sentiments, he added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Tokyo were in the red, while Hong Kong and Seoul ended on a positive note.

Equities in Europe were largely trading with gains in mid-session deals.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.22% higher at $72.68 per barrel.