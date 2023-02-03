ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex, Nifty jump over 1% on heavy buying in banking stocks

February 03, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST - Mumbai

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex zoomed 909.64 points or 1.52% to settle at 60,841.88.

PTI

A pedestrian walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai | Photo Credit: PTI

Equity benchmarks rallied over 1% on Friday due to heavy buying in banking and financial counters amid mixed trend in the global markets.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex zoomed 909.64 points or 1.52% to settle at 60,841.88. During the day, it jumped 973.1 points or 1.62% to 60,905.34.

The broader NSE Nifty advanced 243.65 points or 1.38% to end at 17,854.05.

From the Sensex pack, Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra and IndusInd Bank were among the major winners.

HCL Technologies, Wipro and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul and Tokyo ended in the green, while Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower.

Equities in Europe were trading mostly lower during mid-session deals. Markets in the U.S. ended mostly in the positive territory on Thursday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.44% to $82.52 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) again offloaded shares on Thursday after a day's breather. They sold shares worth ₹3,065.35 crore, according to exchange data.

