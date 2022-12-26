ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex, Nifty jump over 1% after four days of decline

December 26, 2022 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - Mumbai

The 30-share BSE benchmark rallied 721.13 points or 1.20% to settle at 60,566.42

PTI

File image

Equity benchmarks ended with a jump of over 1% on December 26 after four days of losses amid a positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE benchmark rallied 721.13 points or 1.20% to settle at 60,566.42. During the day, it jumped 988.49 points or 1.65% to 60,833.78.

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 207.80 points or 1.17% to end at 18,014.60.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

From the Sensex pack, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, ITC, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, UltraTech Cement, NTPC and Tata Motors were the major winners.

Nestle, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies and Hindustan Unilever were the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai ended in the green.

The U.S. markets ended in positive territory on Friday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 3.63% to $83.92 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth a net of ₹706.84 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US